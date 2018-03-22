CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This one was easy.

After reaching the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 with an improbable buzzer-beater, Michigan shot 62 percent from the floor and routed Texas A&M 99-72 in the West Region semifinals on Thursday night to reach the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.

Next up the Wolverines will face either No. 4 Gonzaga or No. 9 Florida State who met in the second regional semifinal.

gettyimages 936706784 Streaking Michigan Routs Texas A&M 99 72 In West Semifinals

Moritz Wagner #13 and Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate in the second half while taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Staples Center on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Wolverines (31-7) dominated from start to finish, hitting 14 3-pointers — 10 in the first half — and extending their winning streak to 12 games.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 24 points, Moe Wagner added 21 points and Charles Matthews had 18 points as third-seeded Michigan had five players in double figures.

“My shot went in early and it gives you the confidence to take the next one,” Abdur-Rahkman said. “I think everyone had that confidence today.”

Abdur-Rahkman made four 3-pointers and both of his free throws, and had five rebounds and seven assists.

“This senior right here played his tail off in every single way,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “This is like a great example of a great college basketball player that can play afterwards, too.”

The Wolverines were good in the first half and even better in the second. The rout was on by halftime with Michigan leading 52-28 after shooting 57 percent from the floor. In the second half, the Wolverines improved to 68 percent from the floor.

“We are on a business trip, and we still have business to take of,” Abdur-Rahkman said.

 

gettyimages 936709194 Streaking Michigan Routs Texas A&M 99 72 In West Semifinals

Jay Jay Chandler #0 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts alongside Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Staples Center on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Aggies (22-13) never made a run, going long stretches without a basket in the first half while Michigan was scoring on nearly every trip down the floor.

Tyler Davis led the seventh-seeded Aggies with 24 points.

Michigan won its second round game to reach the Sweet 16 on freshman Jordan Poole’s long 3 at the buzzer against Houston.

Against the Aggies, Michigan led by 29 points after an 8-0 run near the end of the first half. The Wolverines averaged nine 3-pointers per game coming in and exceeded that by the break.

Michigan held the Aggies to 12-of-32 shooting from the floor by double-teaming A&M and getting hands in shooters’ faces.

The Wolverines had 12 steals in the game, led by Zavier Simpson with six.

The Aggies committed 10 of their 14 turnovers in the first half, including five by T.J. Starks.

gettyimages 936719702 Streaking Michigan Routs Texas A&M 99 72 In West Semifinals

Robert Williams #44 and Savion Flagg #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies walk off the court after their teams loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Staples Center on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 99-72. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

They improved to 57 percent shooting in the second half, but it didn’t make any difference when the Aggies couldn’t come close to reducing their deficit to single digits.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

