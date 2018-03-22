CBS 11SALT LAKE CITY - 1989: Karl Malone #32 of the Utah Jazz stands on the court during an NBA game at The Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1989. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded a man stealing from his porch in Dallas.

It happened on March 17, 2018, at about 5:30 p.m.

If you recognize this man, please call police in Dallas. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Video shows a white male brazenly trotting up to the home located in the 12200 block of Cox Lane. Glancing around nervously, he then snags the victim’s packages. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and is seen driving off in a white four door sedan.

If anyone has information regarding the offense or the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Janse at 214.671.8066.
