DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded a man stealing from his porch in Dallas.

It happened on March 17, 2018, at about 5:30 p.m.

Video shows a white male brazenly trotting up to the home located in the 12200 block of Cox Lane. Glancing around nervously, he then snags the victim’s packages. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and is seen driving off in a white four door sedan.

If anyone has information regarding the offense or the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Janse at 214.671.8066.

