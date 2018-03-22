CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Facebook, Facebook Live, Local TV, Northwest ISD, School Security, social media, Superintendent Ryder Warren

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 300 people clicked into a Facebook Live chat on school security Thursday night held by Northwest ISD, which says the social media platform has helped reach wider audiences than ever before.

“Good evening, NISD!” Superintendent Ryder Warren greeted those watching.

In a short speech, he outlined the district’s plans to spend more than $14 million on security upgrades.

“All 28 campuses in the ISD are safe, but I also want to get across to them, we can get better,” Superintendent Warren told CBS11.

screen shot 2018 03 22 at 9 55 53 pm North Texas School District Hosts Facebook Live Chat On School Security

Northwest ISD Superintendent Ryder Warren

The district will replace all its security cameras and add even more. It will also enable principals to lock all exterior doors with the touch of a button. And, it’s looking into the possibility of creating its own police department.

Funding for added security was approved in a bond election last May, Superintendent Warren explained.

But the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida in February has drawn more interest in the project from parents.

On social media, the conversation runs two ways.

Viewers showed their approval of certain ideas with a thumbs up sign or posted comments and questions for the superintendent.

Parents chimed in with suggestions of metal detectors, additional security guards, and armed teachers.

Dr Warren promised to look into some ideas and explained his opposition to others.

“I have never been a proponent of arming teachers because that’s not what they’re trained to do,” he said.

With Facebook, the district often reaches two to three hundred people live. It then posts videos of chats, which thousands more watch later.

“Everybody’s busy. Everybody’s on the run. So bringing us to them is a lot better for our parents than them coming to us,” said Dr. Warren.

The superintendent still prefers talking to people in person, but he says his largest audiences, by far, are always online.

“It’s working so we’re going to keep with it,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch