RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Texas Tech senior Keenan Evans believes he is poised to lead the Red Raiders to a place they’ve never been.

Two more wins and the former Richardson Berkner High School star is headed to the Final Four.

CBS11 Sports had a chance to catch up with his parents, Shantell and Kenny Evans, before they left for Boston where Texas Tech meets Purdue in the Sweet 16 Friday night.

Keenan’s mother says she knows her son will be ready based on a recent anecdote he shared with her.

She says Keenan is aware that Purdue has a player from Texas who knocked him out of the playoffs in his senior year at Berkner.

“He says it’s time to redeem myself,” said Shantell.

Keenan’s father says the days of giving his son a pre game pep talk are over.

“We used to give him pep talks before, during, and after the game,” said Kenny. “He’s ready!”

They would know.