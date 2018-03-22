CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:College Basketball, Keenan Evans, Local TV, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Richardson Berkner High School, Texas Tech Red Raiders

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – Texas Tech senior Keenan Evans believes he is poised to lead the Red Raiders to a place they’ve never been.

Two more wins and the former Richardson Berkner High School star is headed to the Final Four.

gettyimages 936656018 Texas Techs Keenan Evans Family Feeling Sweet

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Keenan Evans is pictured at Texas Tech team practice at TD Garden in Boston on March 22, 2018. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CBS11 Sports had a chance to catch up with his parents, Shantell and Kenny Evans, before they left for Boston where Texas Tech meets Purdue in the Sweet 16 Friday night.

Keenan’s mother says she knows her son will be ready based on a recent anecdote he shared with her.

She says Keenan is aware that Purdue has a player from Texas who knocked him out of the playoffs in his senior year at Berkner.

“He says it’s time to redeem myself,” said Shantell.

gettyimages 933279096 Texas Techs Keenan Evans Family Feeling Sweet

Keenan Evans #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders attempts a shot past Egor Koulechov #4 of the Florida Gators in the second half during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Keenan’s father says the days of giving his son a pre game pep talk are over.

“We used to give him pep talks before, during, and after the game,” said Kenny. “He’s ready!”

They would know.

