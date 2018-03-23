CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Annie Gimbel, Community Park, Dobby, Facebook, Gorilla, Politically Correct, Racially Insensitive, Statue

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – A gorilla statue affectionately known as “Dobby” by those in the Corsicana community who rallied behind his return to the park where he stood for almost 20 years, is home again.

But there’s something noticeably different about Dobby.

His shiny, black exterior is now a mute, monochromatic gray, according to a photo posted to the Corsicana Daily Sun’s Facebook page.

dobby Controversial Gorilla Back At Park... No Longer Black

(photo credit: Corsicana Daily Sun’s Facebook page)

He also isn’t in a cage anymore, but that was an expected change.

A prime attraction for kids at the Community Park playground, Dobby was abruptly removed in February by the city.

comm park small children gorilla front view Controversial Gorilla Back At Park... No Longer Black

For almost 20 years, this gorilla statue gave joy to children. (photo credit: Corsicana Park Dept.)

At the time, a spokesperson for the city explained that some community members found the gorilla offensive – racially insensitive — in some form, and requested its removal from the park.

But it didn’t take long for the outcry from residents (who disagreed with the statue’s removal) to reach the ears of city leaders.

They listened and conceded to the community’s demand that Dobby return to the park, so that children could once again play beneath his expressive grimace.

Judging from comments on both the Corsicana Daily Sun and “In Memory of Dobby” Facebook page, people aren’t too happy about the statue’s new look.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

