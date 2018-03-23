DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of students poured out of Townview High School in Dallas to honor the 17 students and faculty that were killed in Parkland, Florida.

The students were led by the Dallas NAACP Youth Council and left their classrooms for 17 minutes.

During the walkout, the students called for tighter restrictions on who can buy guns and stricter mental health screenings.

They also had a message for Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

“To Senator Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, we are asking you to take a pledge to not take anymore NRA money. This money has been stained with the blood of children who have been stained to preserve your political platforms,” said a student.

The students returned to their classrooms without incident.

Thousands of students are heading to Washington D.C. on Saturday for the “March For Our Lives,” which is in response to last month’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

Similar protests are planned in North Texas, including a march at Dallas City Hall starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. There are also marches planned at the Tarrant and Collin County courthouses.