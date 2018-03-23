CBS 11(credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller)A general view of Dr. Pepper Cherry cans. 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: […]
Filed Under:Dallas, Florida school shooting, Gun Control, NRA, School Shootings, student walkout, Townview High School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of students poured out of Townview High School in Dallas to honor the 17 students and faculty that were killed in Parkland, Florida.

The students were led by the Dallas NAACP Youth Council and left their classrooms for 17 minutes.

During the walkout, the students called for tighter restrictions on who can buy guns and stricter mental health screenings.

They also had a message for Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

“To Senator Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, we are asking you to take a pledge to not take anymore NRA money. This money has been stained with the blood of children who have been stained to preserve your political platforms,” said a student.

The students returned to their classrooms without incident.

Thousands of students are heading to Washington D.C. on Saturday for the “March For Our Lives,” which is in response to last month’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

Similar protests are planned in North Texas, including a march at Dallas City Hall starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. There are also marches planned at the Tarrant and Collin County courthouses.

