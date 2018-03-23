(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)(credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a group of suspects after a shooting at a fitness center in Mesquite. The shooting caused two schools to go on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened at Fitness Connection health club on North Town East Boulevard.

Two people were injured with one having to be transported to the hospital.

Witnesses say three suspects fled the scene in a silver, four-door vehicle.

As a precaution, North Mesquite High School and McDonald High School were placed on lockdown.