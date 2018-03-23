CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:bus driver, caught on camera, falling asleep, Greyhound bus, Local TV, log book, tired bus driver, tweezers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More passengers are coming forward after CBS11’s exclusive video of a confrontation between them and a Greyhound bus driver who they claim was falling asleep at the wheel on a trip to Dallas.

It happened Thursday in New Mexico on a ride from Phoenix to Dallas.

Passengers complained after the bus started swerving and noticed the driver pinching her cheeks with tweezers to stay awake.

Passengers convinced the driver to pull over and the U.S. Border Patrol escorted the bus to a safe location nearby where the driver was replaced.

On Friday, one of the passengers seen on the video at the front of the bus said the driver received a citation for an incorrect log book and admitted to authorities she was driving tired.

“You’re putting your lives in someone’s hands,” said passenger Keisha Crosby. “Greyhound is saying we train these people we trust these people to get you to your destination and myself and a few other people have driven trucks on the road and we know how important it is to get the proper rest.”

bus Greyhound Passenger: Bus Driver Admitted She Was Driving Tired

mutiny on Greyhound bus (passenger video)

Passengers who were delayed getting into Dallas by seven hours say want a refund but have yet to receive one.

Greyhound tells CBS11 it takes driver fatigue seriously and that it’s conducting an internal investigation.

Here is the complete statement the bus company released on Thursday:

We are currently looking into these allegations, as we take the issue of driver fatigue very seriously. Because safety is the cornerstone of our business, we take necessary precautions to prevent drivers from falling asleep while driving and we make it easy for drivers to be reassigned if they do feel fatigued or don’t feel confident that they can operate the bus safely for any reason. Our drivers are in regular contact with our dispatch office, and if they state they are feeling tired or fatigued, they are immediately removed from the schedule for at least 12 hours to allow them to get some rest. Once they feel alert and able to return to work, they may do so.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch