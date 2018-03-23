CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Love Simon, Matt Bomer, Movies, Spring, Texas
Actor Matt Bomer attends a special screening of 20th Century Fox's "Love, Simon" at Westfield Century City on March 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

SPRING (CNN) – Matt Bomer grew up in a conservative household in Spring, north of Houston, and knows what it’s like to feel different. On Thursday, the actor shared on Instagram that he and his husband, Simon Halls, bought out a theater in his hometown to offer a free showing of the movie “Love, Simon.”

“This is an important movie, and a really good one,” Bomer wrote in the caption. “I know you’ll love it so come watch for free this Sunday!”

The film is a coming-of-age tale about a closeted gay teen based on the novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli, and it stars Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel.

Bomer was asked during a 2017 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” if he realized that he was gay in high school. “On some level, yeah,” said the star of “The Normal Heart” and “Magic Mike XXL.” “But I think, to protect myself at a semirural public high school in Texas, I was sort of like, ‘Well, I’ll put this off to the side right now.'”

Bomer said that he came out after high school when he was working at the Utah Shakespeare Festival and became inspired by the gay artists there who were living openly.

