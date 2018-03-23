DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says there was a cracked gas pipe behind a home that exploded in Dallas in February that killed a 12-year-old girl.

The gas explosion on Feb. 23 killed Linda Rogers and led to evacuations in the area around Espanola Drive in northwest Dallas. Atmos Energy crews worked day and night to fix aging pipes.

The NTSB was called to investigate the house explosion and to determine a cause.

According to the preliminary report, one section of pipe behind the house that exploded failed a pressure test and had a “circumferential crack.”

The report also says there were two other natural gas-related events in the neighborhood prior to the deadly explosion. NTSB officials are still investigating if all three incidents are related.

Atmos Energy shut off gas on March 1 to replace the pipelines.

Atmos continues to update their interactive map and dedicated website with the latest on the progress of the new infrastructure installation.