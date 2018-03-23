MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are warning the public about a group of armed robbers who are targeting the Hispanic community.

Police say it’s happening at apartment complexes during the overnight hours, mostly during the weekend.

There have already been seven cases since February 14th, and police say they’re especially worried because the suspects are becoming increasingly violent.

Authorities have released surveillance video which shows the suspects clearly. There’s also a photo of their white two door couple, which may be a Honda Civic.

Authorities say the video shows the suspects using a stolen credit card at a Balch Springs 7-11, just 20 minutes after robbing the victim.

Anna Esparza lives in the Springfield Apartments in Mesquite, where the suspects held up one family. Police say the suspects range from 22 years old to as young as 15.

Esparza says, “This is terrifying. You don’t expect to hear things like that. It’s not something you want to hear.”

Lt. Brian Parrish of the Mesquite Police Department says, “They’re getting pretty brazen and we need to do something about it.”

Parrish says the armed suspects have become more violent each time — and even pointed a semi-automatic pistol toward a young child’s head. “The mother was carrying the child and the suspects approached them, took the child from the mother’s arms and hit the mother.”

He says besides credit cards, the suspects have stolen victims’ cash and cars.

They urge people to call police if they see these suspects or anyone else acting suspiciously.

Anna Esparza says she will now take precautions around the apartment complex at night. “I’ll probably come home either with someone else or if I know someone is home I’ll call them and say come down with me please.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack