CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Crime, Guns, Jerks, Local TV News, Mesquite, Police, Robbers, Teens, Trouble, Violence

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are warning the public about a group of armed robbers who are targeting the Hispanic community.

Police say it’s happening at apartment complexes during the overnight hours, mostly during the weekend.

There have already been seven cases since February 14th, and police say they’re especially worried because the suspects are becoming increasingly violent.

Authorities have released surveillance video which shows the suspects clearly. There’s also a photo of their white two door couple, which may be a Honda Civic.

mesquite robberies Police: Armed Suspects Targeting Hispanic Community

If you recognize any of these suspects, please call Mesquite police. (photo credit: Mesquite Police Department)

Authorities say the video shows the suspects using a stolen credit card at a Balch Springs 7-11, just 20 minutes after robbing the victim.

Anna Esparza lives in the Springfield Apartments in Mesquite, where the suspects held up one family. Police say the suspects range from 22 years old to as young as 15.

Esparza says, “This is terrifying. You don’t expect to hear things like that. It’s not something you want to hear.”

Lt. Brian Parrish of the Mesquite Police Department says, “They’re getting pretty brazen and we need to do something about it.”

Parrish says the armed suspects have become more violent each time — and even pointed a semi-automatic pistol toward a young child’s head. “The mother was carrying the child and the suspects approached them, took the child from the mother’s arms and hit the mother.”

He says besides credit cards, the suspects have stolen victims’ cash and cars.

They urge people to call police if they see these suspects or anyone else acting suspiciously.

Anna Esparza says she will now take precautions around the apartment complex at night. “I’ll probably come home either with someone else or if I know someone is home I’ll call them and say come down with me please.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch