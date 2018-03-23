CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, the University of Texas is pursuing soon-to-be former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to become its next chancellor, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sources said the former Exxon Mobil Corp. chief executives is open to the opportunity of leading the University of Texas System, one of the largest in U.S. higher education.

gettyimages 936601486 WSJ Report: UT Courting Tillerson To Be Next Chancellor

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves during his farewell remarks to State Department employees March 22, 2018 at the State Department in Washington, DC. Tillerson spoke to employees in his final public appearance before he steps down as secretary of state. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal reported the search committee hasn’t made any official offer to Tillerson, but several members of the committee are said to be making “a hard push” to draw Mr. Tillerson, a University of Texas alumnus and Texas native, to the position, one person said.

Tillerson said through a spokesman that he’s receiving many requests and no decision has been made, the paper reported.

The University of Texas system is seeking to fill the post soon, as current Chancellor William McRaven, a former Navy SEAL and four-star admiral, announced his intention to step down in May for health reasons.

The system has an enrollment of more than 230,000 students, an $18 billion annual budget, and more than 100,000 employees.

 

