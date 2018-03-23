CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Dreamers, Local TV, omnibus spending bill, President Donald Trump, President Trump, Senate, Veto

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – President Trump is threatening to veto the omnibus spending bill the Senate passed overnight — despite indicating support for it in the last two days — because he says it doesn’t protect Dreamers or fully fund his border wall. The president’s veto threat suddenly makes a government shutdown, which seemed to be a crisis averted early Friday morning, much more likely.

Government funding runs out at midnight.

The White House insisted repeatedly Thursday that even though the legislation didn’t fund Mr. Trump’s border wall — the president has requested $25 billion and the legislation only provides about $1.6 billion — that the president still supported the bill. On Thursday afternoon, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Mr. Trump would sign the bill.

“The president will sign the bill because it funds his priorities,” Mulvaney told reporters Thursday afternoon.

And Mr. Trump had indicated his support earlier this week, too.

But some were supportive of Mr. Trump’s veto consideration. Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, urged the president to follow through over concerns about spending “throwing our children under the bus.

