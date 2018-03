CARROLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Carrolton are on the hunt for a counterfeiter.

Carrollton traffic stop by Directed Patrol last night uncovered almost 1k in counterfeit $50s, a printer, and scanner. Dinner’s on us guys. (And we will pay with real money). pic.twitter.com/3uCQgEw7CO — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 23, 2018

The search comes after almost $1,000 in counterfeit $50s, a printer and scanner were recovered during a traffic stop.

Police tweeted a photo of the fake money.

No word on if or how much of the counterfeit money is in circulation.