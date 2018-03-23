PITTSBURGH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service has released a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle television host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The ‘forever’ stamp went on sale Friday. It shows Rogers in his trademark cardigan along with King Friday, a puppet character from the show’s Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Postal officials held a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where Rogers filmed his beloved PBS show, which aired between 1968 and 2001. Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Rogers’ widow and David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The stamp can be purchased online by visiting the U.S. Postal Service’s website.

