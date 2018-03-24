CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Brian McDaniel, Dallas, Helicopter Crash, Memorial Bishop Lynch High School, New York, Trevor Cadigan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A memorial was held Saturday at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas to honor the lives of two former students killed in a helicopter crash in New York City.

Trevor Cadigan and Brian McDaniel were remember in a memorial marked not just by tears but by many moments of laughter. They were known for having big hearts and a great sense of humor by friends and family.

screen shot 2018 03 12 at 10 26 52 pm Memorial Held For 2 North Texans Killed In NYC Helicopter Crash

Brian McDaniel and Trevor Cadigan (Instagram)

The two young men graduated from Bishop Lynch in 2010.

McDaniel, a Dallas firefighter, was visiting Cadigan who had recently moved to New York for a job in journalism. They were on a sightseeing helicopter ride when it crashed into a river, killing everyone on board except the pilot.

Cadigan’s sister spoke at the memorial Saturday about her funny, outgoing and protective little brother who, along with their father, walked her down the aisle at her wedding.

McDaniel’s brother recalled the support his little brother offered him during his battle with lymphoma.

“The only thing that really helped me the last couple of days was gratitude. Instead of focusing on what I’ve lost, I must be grateful for what I had in Brian because no one can ever take that away from me,” said Brett Pettigrew, a friend of McDaniel’s.

Friends said the only way to cope has been to focus on not they lost, but on what they gained having these two in their lives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch