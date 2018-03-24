DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A memorial was held Saturday at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas to honor the lives of two former students killed in a helicopter crash in New York City.

Trevor Cadigan and Brian McDaniel were remember in a memorial marked not just by tears but by many moments of laughter. They were known for having big hearts and a great sense of humor by friends and family.

The two young men graduated from Bishop Lynch in 2010.

McDaniel, a Dallas firefighter, was visiting Cadigan who had recently moved to New York for a job in journalism. They were on a sightseeing helicopter ride when it crashed into a river, killing everyone on board except the pilot.

Cadigan’s sister spoke at the memorial Saturday about her funny, outgoing and protective little brother who, along with their father, walked her down the aisle at her wedding.

McDaniel’s brother recalled the support his little brother offered him during his battle with lymphoma.

“The only thing that really helped me the last couple of days was gratitude. Instead of focusing on what I’ve lost, I must be grateful for what I had in Brian because no one can ever take that away from me,” said Brett Pettigrew, a friend of McDaniel’s.

Friends said the only way to cope has been to focus on not they lost, but on what they gained having these two in their lives.