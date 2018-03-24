NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Sir Paul McCartney rallied with thousands of others to end gun violence and remembered his friend and former bandmate John Lennon.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me,” said McCartney.

The former Beatle was asked if he thinks change can be accomplished with legislation.

“I’m like everyone — I don’t know, but this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it,” he said.

McCartney was seen wearing a shirt that read: “We can end gun violence.”