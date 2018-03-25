CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Craig Watkins, Dallas, Erica Jackson, Forney, nondisclosure agreement, North Texas, notary public, President Donald Trump, Stephanie Clifford, Stormy Daniels

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas-area woman finds herself in the middle of the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels legal fight. In an interview with “60 Minutes” Sunday, the adult film star described her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

A Forney notary public is under review by the state after being accused of improperly certifying the now-infamous nondisclosure agreement between Trump and Daniels.

The local notary Erica Jackson sat quietly next to her lawyer, who spoke to CBS 11. Her attorney is former Dallas district attorney Craig Watkins.

craig e1522029739658 State Reviewing If Texas Notary Properly Certified Trump Daniels Agreement

Attorney Craig Watkins and notary Erica Jackson (CBS11)

On Sunday, the licensed notary public from Forney produced a logbook with signatures. The name Stephanie Clifford, better known as adult film star Stormy Daniels, is clearly documented in October 2016. This is along with a payment of $18 for notarizing three pages of what is identified as a settlement agreement.

The agreement, now being contested in court in California, has Clifford as the plaintiff and Trump as the defendant.

But Jackson faces state review for allegedly not properly signing or dating the original, notarized agreement. She says that claim is false.

“Ms. Jackson is a private citizen who’s living a good life. Unfortunately, because of this frivolous complaint, she’s thrust into the national spotlight in a negative portrayal of her,” said Watkins.

In copies of the nondisclosure agreement, there is no signature found from Jackson, but her attorney says there are other pages with Jackson’s certification and signature attached that aren’t being shown.

“We think that allegation is frivolous and bogus. It shines a disparaging light on my client, and we will vigorously defend her,” said Watkins. “We do know there was an acknowledgement page with the notary stamp, and her signature on it and the name of the person she was notarizing.”

Jackson says she didn’t remember Stephanie Clifford or Stormy Daniels until reporters started calling.

The signature in the logbook, her attorney says, indicates the Forney notary public did everything by the book.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office issued a complaint letter to Jackson, and her attorney says they plan to respond to the state soon.

