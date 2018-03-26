CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Steve Pickett
Filed Under:Erica Jackson, notary public, President Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels

FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – “Very angry and annoyed.”

Erica Jackson offered that response Monday, to a question about her feelings over a complaint filed against her work as a notary public.

forney notary Angry And Annoyed: Notary Involved In Trump/Daniels Drama Speaks Out

Erica Jackson says she didn’t do anything wrong. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

Jackson is the Forney notary public whose certified notary stamp is attached to a copy of a 2016 non-disclosure agreement, reportedly between now President Donald Trump and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office issued notice to Jackson, after a filed complaint claimed the notary on adequately certified the document. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, paid for notarizing her signature, approximately one week prior to the Presidential election.

Jackson said Monday she completed the notary work properly.

“I simply notarized Stephanie Clifford’s signature on those documents. There is a third page that has an acknowledgement on it that shows she was there. I signed it. I stamped and dated, but that’s not in that agreement filed in the complaint,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s attorney Craig Watkins claims Jackson’s professional reputation is under attack, as an attempt to distract from the controversy surrounding the controversial agreement. The agreement uses pseudonyms, but reportedly President Trump is David Dennison and Peggy Peterson is Stormy Daniels.

“We don’t believe this document is the actual document that was signed. There should have been a third page. We are going to defend Ms Jackson on this complaint, and we will file an answer soon. This complaint is frivolous and it’s negligent,” Watkins said.

The Secretary of State office has asked Jackson to provide a response to the complaint within ten days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch