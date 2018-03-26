FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – “Very angry and annoyed.”

Erica Jackson offered that response Monday, to a question about her feelings over a complaint filed against her work as a notary public.

Jackson is the Forney notary public whose certified notary stamp is attached to a copy of a 2016 non-disclosure agreement, reportedly between now President Donald Trump and porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office issued notice to Jackson, after a filed complaint claimed the notary on adequately certified the document. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, paid for notarizing her signature, approximately one week prior to the Presidential election.

Jackson said Monday she completed the notary work properly.

“I simply notarized Stephanie Clifford’s signature on those documents. There is a third page that has an acknowledgement on it that shows she was there. I signed it. I stamped and dated, but that’s not in that agreement filed in the complaint,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s attorney Craig Watkins claims Jackson’s professional reputation is under attack, as an attempt to distract from the controversy surrounding the controversial agreement. The agreement uses pseudonyms, but reportedly President Trump is David Dennison and Peggy Peterson is Stormy Daniels.

“We don’t believe this document is the actual document that was signed. There should have been a third page. We are going to defend Ms Jackson on this complaint, and we will file an answer soon. This complaint is frivolous and it’s negligent,” Watkins said.

The Secretary of State office has asked Jackson to provide a response to the complaint within ten days.