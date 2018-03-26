BRENHAM (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell Ice Cream has released a new flavor that puts a twist on the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter. The company’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream will be arriving in stores this week, for a limited time only.

The new variety features Milk Chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Blue Bell general sales manager Jimmy Lawhorn. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate ice cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Shoppers can pick up Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Along with the new flavor, Blue Bell Ice Cream is also bringing back a favorite variety from last year. Ice Cream Cone is vanilla ice cream mixed with dark chocolate coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts and a chocolate sundae swirl. It should be available on store shelves now.