CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Dallas Stars, Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Vancouver Canucks

DALLAS (AP) – Reid Boucher and Nic Dowd are near the bottom of Vancouver’s scoring leaderboard, with the Canucks sitting near the bottom of the standings.

They combined to help Vancouver pull Dallas down toward the bottom Sunday night.

Boucher and Dowd each scored on the power play in a 4-1 win over the reeling Dallas Stars, who are stuck in an 0-6-2 skid.

It was the third goal of the season for each of Vancouver’s surprise contributors. Dowd wasn’t even supposed to be on the ice on the power play.

“We were short a guy, and he jumped on the ice,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “I think I was yelling at him for going out there, and then yelling at him for scoring.”

Jake Virtanen scored in the third period, and Tyler Motte added an empty-net goal with 41 seconds left.

“It was nice to get contributions throughout our lineup,” Green said. “Really four young guys getting on the scoresheet was nice.”

Dallas’ Mattias Janmark scored a short-handed goal in the first period. Thirty seconds later on the same Vancouver power play, Boucher scored. All three of Boucher’s goals have come in the Canucks’ two games at Dallas.

Vancouver shut down the Stars’ line of Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov, who had scored at least one goal in each of Dallas’ previous eight games.

“They’re as good as it gets in the league,” Green said. “We put the (Brandon) Sutter line against them as much as we could. (Goalie Jacob Markstrom) was great, made some big saves on those guys.”

Markstrom had 30 saves, including one on a 2-on-1 rush in the first period.

“(Michael) Del Zotto did a real good job of kind of forcing them to make a difficult pass,” Markstrom said. “It was a slow pass to give me time to get over.”

The Canucks, tied for 28th in the NHL ahead of only Arizona and Buffalo, won for the second time in 10 games.

“You see the guys crack a smile now,” Dowd said. “Regardless of where you are in the standings, you want to win every single night.”

Dowd scored his goal with one second left on a four-minute power play in the second period.

The Stars have all but fallen out of playoff contention. With six games remaining, they are five points behind St. Louis for the second wild card from the Western Conference. The eight-game losing streak is the longest since the Stars moved to Dallas in 1993.

“We don’t deserve to win right now,” Stars defenseman John Klingberg said. “We don’t have any confidence at all the way we’re playing right now.”

Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock agreed.

“I think when your scoring chances are all in the first half of the game and not in the second half, that’s kind of telling,” he said. “I think losing does that, you do lose confidence.”

Jussi Jokinen assisted on the Canucks’ first two goals.

NOTES

Vancouver outscored the Stars 10-1 in the two games in Dallas. Lehtonen stopped 23 shots. Janmark’s short-handed goal was his second this season, Dallas’ second in two games and the Stars’ sixth this season. Vancouver has allowed six short-handed goals. Jokinen began his career with Dallas in 2005 and has played for nine NHL teams, including four this season. He had his first two-point game since Dec. 15 for the Kings against the Rangers. Canucks D Ashton Sautner made his NHL debut as an emergency call-up for Chris Tanev, who was injured in Friday’s game at St. Louis. Sautner was playing for Utica in the AHL, where he had spent all of his three pro seasons. “I thought he was really good,” Green said. “He didn’t panic.” The Minnesota/Dallas franchise has had four eight-game losing streaks. The North Stars lost nine in a row from Jan. 17 to Feb. 4, 1970.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Begin their final homestand (five games) against Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Stars: Finish a three-game homestand Tuesday night vs. Philadelphia.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch