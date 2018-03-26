CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Brian New
Filed Under:Dallas Police Department, Hit and Run, I-Team, Local TV, Sanyei Bynum, unsolved crimes

DALLAS (CBS11 I-TEAM) – Every day someone in North Texas is injured in a hit-and-run crash, according to state accident reports.

An I-Team investigation reveals a staggering number of these cases go unsolved even when there seems to be plenty of clues.

That was the case when Sanyei Bynum of Mesquite was rear-ended in Dallas on her way from work.

bynum I Team: Despite Clues Hit And Run Cases Often Go Unsolved

Sanyei Bynum (CBS11)

Bynum was stopped at a red light at Interstate 635 and Jupiter Road when a full size pickup truck slammed into the back of her Honda Civic.

“It’s terrifying,” she said. “You are just hoping to God that you are going to make it through.”

The driver of the pickup sped away without leaving his insurance information or even checking to see if Bynum was okay.

However, he left behind a clue Bynum said she was confident would eventually lead to his arrest.

When the truck hit her car, the truck’s Texas license plate fell off. A man standing at the corner, who witnessed the crash, handed Bynum the plate.

“I knew that would be the thing that we would be able to use in court to try and convict him or do whatever we needed to do to bring justice to a head,” Bynum said.

At least, that is what she thought.

plate evidence I Team: Despite Clues Hit And Run Cases Often Go Unsolved

license plate evidence after hit-and-run

Having suffered severe neck and spin injuries in the accident Bynum had to learn to walk again.

She said her injuries forced her to leave her job as a physical therapist and cost her more than $300,000 in lost wages and medical expenses.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she said. “It’s been complete hell if I had to tell you.”

Bynum said she was hoping much of the financial strain as a result of the crash could be resolved with an arrest in the case.

With the license plate, Dallas police identified the truck’s registered owner.

According to a department public information officer, a detective went to the truck owner’s home in Richardson three times but each time no one answered.

The police department also told the I-Team in an email, “The detective mailed a letter to the registered owner’s address asking them to call or come to the Vehicle Crimes office to meet with him regarding the involvement of their vehicle in a crash. The detective never received a call or interview.”

The vehicle’s owner then moved out of state and refused to talk to police when investigators called.

The I-Team was also hung up on when it called numbers listed for the truck’s registered owner.

Dallas Police suspended the case with no arrest.

unknown I Team: Despite Clues Hit And Run Cases Often Go Unsolved

unknown report (CBS11)

Former Dallas Police traffic investigator Dudley Marchetti said hit and run cases are often difficult to solve. He said one of the main reasons so many in Dallas go unsolved is because he said there is not enough traffic detectives.

Each of Dallas’ nine traffic detectives averages more than 130 traffic investigations a month, according to statistics provided by the Dallas Police Department.

“It’s a lack of manpower,” Marchetti said. “You simply do not have enough people.”

However, the Dallas Police Department said the number of detectives is not the reason no arrest was made in Bynum’s case.

The department said no arrest was made because there was not enough evidence proving the truck’s registered owner was the one driving the truck at the time of the crash.

“According to the report, there were no fact witnesses that could identify the driver of the suspect vehicle,” a Dallas police spokesperson told the I-Team in an email.

Bynum, however, told the I-Team she could identify the driver.

The inability to prove who was driving the suspect vehicle has been cited by police departments across North Texas numerous times in unsolved hit-and-run cases.

With her medical bills pilling up and no relief in sight, Bynum filed for bankruptcy.

She said the unsolved hit and run case has left her financially doomed and emotionally devastated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch