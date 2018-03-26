ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bartolo Colon has signed another minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, who anticipate that the 44-year-old right-hander will start the fifth game of the season.
While there are no promises for Colon after the April 2 game at Oakland, he re-signed with the team Monday.
Colon went to spring training with a minor league contract and had a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings in his five starts.
The Rangers said when they cut him Saturday that they were working to renegotiate a new deal.
The initial deal would have paid him $1.75 million if he had been added to the 40-man roster.
Texas also signed infielder Trevor Plouffe to another minor league deal.
Both Plouffe and Colon were assigned to Triple-A Round Rock’s roster.
The Rangers season opener is Thursday at 2:35 p.m. against their AL West division rival and World Champion Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
