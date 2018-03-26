ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bartolo Colon has signed another minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, who anticipate that the 44-year-old right-hander will start the fifth game of the season.

While there are no promises for Colon after the April 2 game at Oakland, he re-signed with the team Monday.

Colon went to spring training with a minor league contract and had a 3.00 ERA over 18 innings in his five starts.

The Rangers said when they cut him Saturday that they were working to renegotiate a new deal.

The initial deal would have paid him $1.75 million if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

Texas also signed infielder Trevor Plouffe to another minor league deal.

Both Plouffe and Colon were assigned to Triple-A Round Rock’s roster.

The Rangers season opener is Thursday at 2:35 p.m. against their AL West division rival and World Champion Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

