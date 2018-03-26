DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police Chief Renee Hall will address several of the department’s key strategies and priorities for the year, during a public safety committee meeting this morning.

Crime rates across the city are an area of concern and Chief Hall is expected to talk about efforts to reduce the numbers. The Chief outlined some of those initiatives including — rebuilding the DPD gang prevention team, increasing foot and bike patrols and introducing a K2 synthetic marijuana interdiction program.

DPD officials are also expected to address the number of officers leaving the department for other jobs. As it stands, the city was expecting the 2017-2018 fiscal year attrition rate to around 250, but has since said the number of officers leaving is less than 200.

Dallas police leaders are also re-evaluating the qualification process to become an officer.

There are also planes to revamp the DPD marketing slogan to ‘Our Excellence Begins with You’ and work with community recruitment partnerships.

The outline for the department also touches on organizational effectiveness — under this umbrella the department will focus on response times, the jail intake process and call center operations.

The department is also looking at evaluating and improving community relations, which would include explaining body camera usage, creating liaison groups and a citizen police review board.

The committee meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m.