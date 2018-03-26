CBS 11(credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
AZUSA, Calif. (CBSLA.COM/AP) — Wildlife officers have tranquilized a mountain lion that was roaming through the backyards of some houses in Southern California.

The lion was spotted Monday morning in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.

california mountain lion 2 Mountain Lion Tranquilized In Backyard Of California House

(credit: Kandiss Crone/CBS 2)

TV news helicopters showed the big cat pawing at the door of a home and leaping over a fence.

Azusa police contained the animal until wildlife officers arrived and used social media to warn residents to stay indoors.

Police used a drone to monitor the animal. After being tranquilized, the sleeping lion was loaded onto a pickup truck to be moved from the neighborhood.

