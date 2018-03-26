AZUSA, Calif. (CBSLA.COM/AP) — Wildlife officers have tranquilized a mountain lion that was roaming through the backyards of some houses in Southern California.

The lion was spotted Monday morning in the eastern Los Angeles County community of Azusa, near the San Gabriel Mountains wilderness.

TV news helicopters showed the big cat pawing at the door of a home and leaping over a fence.

Azusa police contained the animal until wildlife officers arrived and used social media to warn residents to stay indoors.

🔴 Update on mountain lion https://t.co/xTFevsXTiX — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) March 26, 2018

Police used a drone to monitor the animal. After being tranquilized, the sleeping lion was loaded onto a pickup truck to be moved from the neighborhood.

