Filed Under:defensive end, Michael Bennett, Paraplegic, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year’s Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday where the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. He was expected to post bail and be released.

gettyimages 465659723 NFL Player Surrenders On Charge Of Injury To Elderly Woman

Defensive end Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to the media during Super Bowl XLVIII Media Day at the Prudential Center on January 28, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. Super Bowl XLVIII will be played between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos on February 2. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Bennett was a spectator at the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 when he tried to get onto the field immediately afterward to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.

Prosecutors allege he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee.

The Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade this offseason.

Michael Bennett played college football at Texas A&M University in College Station from 2005 to 2008.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

