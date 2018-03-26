DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another fraternity at SMU was shut down Monday night following a hazing investigation.

The university’s Beta Zeta chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was suspended and ordered to stop all activity for four and half years.

According to a statement emailed to CBS 11 News, the suspension comes in response to operational and new member incidents that violated the SMU Student Code of Conduct and the fraternity’s oaths and rules.

The school made available alternative living arrangements for students who lived in the fraternity house, as well as other resources to help with their transition.

In the fall of 2017, the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity was also suspended for hazing violations.