SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Carroll Independent School District is set to officially announce the name of Carroll Senior High School’s new head football coach at a school board meeting on Monday night, and the man taking over the job is a familiar face within the district.

Riley Dodge is a former star quarterback for the Dragons football team. He led Carroll to the state championship in 2006, and is now an up-and-comer in the Texas football coaching world. At just 29 years old, Dodge is on the fast track, having worked as an assistant for both the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns.

Sources said that Dodge aced the interview process and was the consensus choice for Carroll, which has a reputation as one of the most elite programs in Texas high school football. This will be Dodge’s first head coaching job. He has most recently been working as the offensive coordinator for Northwest High School in Justin.

The staffing change comes one month after the Carroll ISD bought out the contract of former coach Hal Wasson. He had been placed on administrative leave in January after accusations of possible UIL violations including after-school practices during the offseason, camps held on prohibited dates and more.

Wasson had been with Carroll for 11 seasons, leading the Dragons to the school’s eighth state championship in 2011.

The school board meeting to name Dodge as the new head football coach will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening.