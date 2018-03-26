CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:attempted assault, dallas police, Local TV, suspect sketch

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released a sketch Monday of a man they’re looking for in connection with an attempted sexual assault.

Police said on Tuesday, March 13 around 3:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Clydesdale Drive, a woman was inside her apartment when a strange man walked inside and tried to assault her.

The woman was able to prevent the attack and the man ran off, according to police.

screen shot 2018 03 26 at 2 26 36 pm Dallas Police Release Sketch Of Attempted Sexual Assault Suspect

attempted sex assault suspect sketch (Dallas PD)

The man is described as black with black and gray hair cut short.  He is between 35 to 40-years-old, 5’9” tall and approximately 160 pounds and has gold “grill” teeth.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information call Detective A. Barton at 214-671-3685.

Citizens are being asked to be on alert and aware of their surroundings and to secure all points of entry into their residences. Citizens are asked to report any suspicious behavior in the vicinity.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

