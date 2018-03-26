DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released a sketch Monday of a man they’re looking for in connection with an attempted sexual assault.

Police said on Tuesday, March 13 around 3:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Clydesdale Drive, a woman was inside her apartment when a strange man walked inside and tried to assault her.

The woman was able to prevent the attack and the man ran off, according to police.

The man is described as black with black and gray hair cut short. He is between 35 to 40-years-old, 5’9” tall and approximately 160 pounds and has gold “grill” teeth.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information call Detective A. Barton at 214-671-3685.

Citizens are being asked to be on alert and aware of their surroundings and to secure all points of entry into their residences. Citizens are asked to report any suspicious behavior in the vicinity.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.