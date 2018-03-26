CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Dan Haggerty
centenarian, runner, World War II veteran

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Orville Rogers is one of the fastest men in the world for his age.

“I was 100 last November,” a smiling Orville Rogers said.

Rogers started running at the age of 50. And since then he’s run more than 42,000 miles. People call him an inspiration.

screen shot 2018 03 26 at 5 21 20 pm North Texas Centenarian Still Setting Running Records

Orville Rogers – running centenarian (CBS11)

“Well, that’s what people tell me, and that puts me under a lot of pressure. If I’m an inspiration to people, I have to do well, don’t I,” reasoned Rogers.

Earlier this month, he set the record in the 60-yard-dash for someone at least 100-years-old.

That’s just one leg of his story. He served in World War II and flew bombers. He later became a commercial pilot, married and started a family that grew.

“I never asked God for a long life, or fame or riches. And he’s given me all three. And I’m happy to be where I am. I’m delighted to be where I am,” said Rogers.

His journey from war veteran to runner is chronicled in the book “The Running Man.”

Orville Rogers holds 18 American and world running records and he says he’s not finished.

screen shot 2018 03 26 at 5 20 10 pm North Texas Centenarian Still Setting Running Records

Orville Rogers – running centenarian (CBS11)

