LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – When Sasha Fierce, aka Queen B, aka Bee — aka Beyoncé — drops by your job, today’s social media mandate demands you sneak a pic with your mobile device and tweet it.

That’s what one Target worker in Los Angeles did yesterday.

It looks like the singer, reportedly worth $350 million, had her daughter Blue Ivy in tow.

Beyoncé’s cart was very full — near to overflowing.

Sooooooo I saw Beyoncé at work today… pic.twitter.com/xFnd9kBObJ — Ana ♡ (@AnaEBaez) March 25, 2018

We’ve all been there… you walk into Target to buy toiletries and leave $100 lighter with a bag of Home Goods and a bottle of wine.