DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas responded to a crash at a MetroPCS store on Saturday, and there is now some shocking video that shows what happened. The incident took place at a strip mall located in the 10500 block of Walnut Street, near the border between Dallas and Garland.

Surveillance camera video from the scene shows the moment that an SUV crashes through the front windows of the MetroPCS store. The vehicle continues driving through the store, hitting one person as it busts a big hole in the wall. The SUV then heads into an adjacent business before coming to a stop.

The woman who was hit by the SUV was not run over, but rather pushed through the wall by the vehicle. In the video, she can be seen getting up and walking away from the incident. The Dallas Police Department confirmed that, despite the damage that was done, nobody was seriously injured throughout this dramatic ordeal.

After the SUV stops, the video also shows the driver getting out of the vehicle and walking away from the scene, heading back outside through the holes that he had just created. Authorities explained that the driver accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake as he pulled into a parking spot.

