DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jada German moves gracefully across a dance studio floor over and over again.

The repetition of the movement is in syncopation with two other dancers at her side.

The trio work at an exhaustive pace, but each beam broad smiles when asked about their dancing distinction.

“This is a dream come true for me. I’ve been wanting to go to Juilliard since I was three,” German said, while completing dance class with Eleni Loving and Luke Quallis.

All three are students in Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. All three have been accepted into The Juilliard School in New York City.

They will join Erin Brothers, a 2017 graduate of Booker T. Washington, to complete a quartet of Dallas ISD students accepted to Juilliard at the same time.

“It’s incredible,” remarked BTWSPVA Dance Conservatory Director Kate Walker. “Juilliard is the MIT of dance. Only 24 students are accepted yearly,” she said. BTWSPVA continues a streak of high acclaim with Juilliard admissions from Dallas. Last year, five BTWSPVA graduates were accepted to Juilliard, and five were accepted in 2014, including a student for music.

German, Loving and Qualls credit the dedication and exposure offered by the Dallas ISD program for their success. They each lived outside of Dallas ISD boundaries, but wanted to attend the downtown school known as “Arts Magnet.”

The students dream of professional dance careers, and now have cleared one very big audition: dancing their way to Juilliard.