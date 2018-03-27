MORAN (CBSDFW.COM) – As President Trump orders a nation-wide ban on bump stocks, many in a small West Texas town are coming to the defense of the country’s largest maker of the controversial gun accessory.

Just outside Moran, 130 miles west of Fort Worth, sits is the headquarters of Slide Fire Solutions.

The company’s founder and Moran-native Jeremiah Cottle invented the high-end bump stock that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at speeds comparable to a fully automatic rifle.

Cottle began selling his invention from his hometown of fewer than 300 residents in 2010 after receiving approval from federal firearm regulators.

His company is now one of the largest employers in the area and many Moran residents say the company has breathed new life into the small Texas town.

“Slide Fire brought rejuvenation. They brought hope. They brought jobs, a way for us to take care of our families,” said Shelly Alexander, a lifelong resident of Moran who has several family members employed by Slide Fire Solutions.

Bump stocks came under scrutiny after it was learned that Stephen Paddock‘s guns were equipped with the devices when he killed 58 people at a Las Vegas concert in October.

The mass shooting spurred a movement to ban bump stocks.

At an event with governors at the White House last month, President Trump said he would ban bump stocks regardless of congressional action.

“I’m writing it out myself. I don’t care if Congress does, I’m writing them out myself,” the President said.

Shelly said, like many in Moran, she feels politicians have unfairly singled out Slide Fire.

“It is something that they could say this is why it happen and they could place all the blame over here,” she said.

As political pressure increases, locals say bump stock sales have also increased.

Slide Fire Solution’s website continues to take new orders and more than half of the local post office’s business is from the bump stock manufacturer.

While company owner Jeremiah Cottle has publically been silent for months and has not responded to phone calls or visits by the I-Team, those in town said Cottle and his employees are determined not to give up.

“This is our family and our livelihood,” Alexander said. “You are not going to take it away from us, not without a fight.”