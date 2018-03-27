CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:depression, Local TV, Mental Health, Missy Franklin, olympics, Swimming

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Moments of glory for Olympic athletes are flashed around the world for all to see and share. But there’s a counterpoint to the shock and awe of the photo finish or the podium wave — when the adrenalin rush has gone and you’re left dealing with the humdrum of everyday life.

U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin knows this all too well. Olympic success came to her at an early age when she stormed to four gold medals at the age of 17 at London 2012, breaking two world records in the process.

Yet it turns out for Franklin that in many ways that was the easy part of being an elite athlete, as she subsequently grappled with mental health issues.

Six years on from her first Olympics, she has the perspective of an athlete who appreciates that life doesn’t start and end in those two weeks once every four years.

And having gone public about her own experiences of depression, Franklin is determined to help younger athletes learn to cope with the often overwhelming weight of Olympic expectation and what happens afterwards.

“I think as role models in sport we often feel this pressure to be strong and tough all the time,” Franklin told CNN Sport at the recent Laureus awards.

“You’re these Olympic athletes, you’re supposed to be really strong, you’re supposed to be really confident,” Franklin said. “I think people sometimes forget that we’re human too, and we have days when we’re exhausted and not motivated and don’t want to go to practice and I think it’s so important for young athletes to see that.”

Franklin went into her second Olympics in Rio with expectations charged by her success in London and though she added another gold to her tally in the 4x200m freestyle, she failed to medal in any of her individual events. That meant ultimately Rio 2016 proved a disappointment for her.

“Going into Rio I was in the best physical shape of my entire life, I had the best year of training I’d ever had, and that meant nothing because mentally I was in such a terrible place that I was useless, my body was useless, I couldn’t have the power or control over my thoughts that I had had before and so when that’s not there it doesn’t matter how much training you do.”

Franklin attributes her ability to deal with the issues she faced to two other U.S. swimmers who talked openly about depression.

“I feel so fortunate because I had so many incredible athletes pave the way for me. I had Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt, who were two of my really good friends and teammates for so long; both really openly talk of their depression and what they went through. I just think we need so much more of that.” she said.

Phelps spoke earlier this year about his own battles with depression, sharing his experience of severe anxiety and even contemplating suicide.

For Phelps, Schmitt and Franklin, along with many others, depression is often linked to dealing with day-to-day life after the intensity of an event like the Olympics is over.

“You hear about so many athletes coming off and having post-Olympic depression, and it’s something people don’t even realize happens,” Franklin explained.

“People watch us for two weeks and then they go back to their normal lives, and there we are having the most exhilarating two weeks of our lives, something we’ve trained for forever, and then it’s over and the transitions that some athletes have to go through, trying to find their way in the ‘real world,’ trying to find a job, trying to figure out another passion for themselves after doing one thing for so long.”

That transition back to the “real world” was the toughest part for Franklin, having taken a full year out of college ahead of the Games, but her decision to study psychology when she returned to school after Rio provided new understanding of how her own mind works.

“I learned so much about myself and other people through learning about psychology. That’s not necessarily the reason I got into it but it’s still so fascinating to me.

“The older you get the better you get at prioritizing and organizing so with it being a little bit harder, also comes to tools to deal with it better,” she added.

“I think we need to start putting importance on self-confidence, on positive thinking and most importantly on perspective for athletes that are feeling so much pressure, so they understand that their value is not intrinsically placed on a medal or a time, that they’re so much more than the person they are when they’re competing.”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch