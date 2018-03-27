CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Basketball, Derrick Rose, Jason Terry, Kyrie Irving, lance thomas, Local TV, Marcus Morris, Mario Chalmers, Markieff Morris, NBA, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Tattoos

NEW YORK (CNN) – NBA ink is a look all its own; always personal, always on display, and never ever boring. Prepare to be amazed — and a little weirded out — by some of the league’s most infamous, creative and out-there body art.

s086557807 Players Share The Stories Behind The NBAs Wildest Tattoos

(credit: CNN)

You’ve Got A Friend On Me

Yes, that is a “Friends” logo on current Boston Celtics player and famous flat-earther Kyrie Irving’s arm. Why? Turns out he just really, really, really likes the show.

“One day I sat through probably like a full season of episodes and fell in love with it,” Irving told GQ in 2015. Just the way they handled all the relationships on the show. When I was a kid, none of that made sense to me, but now I totally related to it.”

Like so many “Friends” fans, Irving found his muse in the show’s lovable oaf Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc.

“Joey definitely inspired me to get the tattoo,” he said. “I have it with one of my other friends, and we have it in the same place. We thought it would be a great tattoo, because we both enjoy the show.”

s086557809 Players Share The Stories Behind The NBAs Wildest Tattoos

(credit: CNN)

That Championship Attitude

Every year, before every Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Series or Stanley Cup, there’s some poor dude who gets a symbol of his team’s future championship conspicuously splashed on his body in a moment of wishful and completely sober thinking.

They never win.

Well, unless you’re Jason Terry.

In 2010, the then-Dallas Mavericks player got the Larry O’Brien Trophy tattooed on his bicep. Before the season even started. Unsurprisingly, he was roasted for months over it, right up until the Mavericks went all the way and Terry got to hold the real thing.

Terry, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, told ESPN that his teammates didn’t think he would actually go through with the tattoo. Once he did, well, they really didn’t have a choice but to win.

“When they actually see me get it, they were like, ‘This boy is serious,'” he said. “And our whole talk and conversation was about right now, about us getting to this point and winning it all.”

Oh, and by the way, Terry’s far from the only NBA star with an ode to that sweet golden basket. Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee’s is particularly good, and he got it, you know, after his team won the title this year. Like an normal person.

s086557813 Players Share The Stories Behind The NBAs Wildest Tattoos

(credit: CNN)

Brother, Brother

When life gives you an identical twin who plays basketball just as well as you do, it’s only natural you try to take advantage of the situation. Like, say, for instance, getting a whole collage of matching tattoos.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The baller twins — Marcus plays for the Celtics, Markieff for the Wizards — have entire sets of tattoos that match or are very similar. The whole look tells a story that’s uniquely them. On their left arms, they have praying hands with the inscription “A gift from God.” On their right arms, they have murals of Philadelphia, where they grew up. A theme in their ink is the acronym F.O.E. — Family Over Everything.

In 2014, when the twins were both playing for the Phoenix Suns, their tats were so popular that the brothers actually let fans vote on their next joint tattoo.

Thankfully, it was nothing weird (there’s only so many “Friends” tattoos the world can handle). It was a ribbon honoring their grandmother, who had passed away the previous year from cancer.

s086557816 Players Share The Stories Behind The NBAs Wildest Tattoos

(credit: CNN)

He’s Got His Back

NBA players like to get tattoos honoring themselves. Deal with it. If you were extremely rich and successful and cool, you’d probably get a tattoo of yourself too.

Would you get an extremely lifelike, full-body rendering of you screaming triumphantly? Maybe not. But the Brooklyn Nets’ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would.

The best part of Hollis-Jefferson’s story is that he wasn’t even in the pros when he got the ink in 2014. He’s even in his college jersey! That’s a lot of faith! Why?

“Myself has to watch my back,” he told The Brooklyn Game.

Well, uh, yes. You can’t argue with that.

As a side note, if you are going to get a massive back piece of yourself, at least take a note from Hollis-Jefferson and get it done really, really well.

s086557798 Players Share The Stories Behind The NBAs Wildest Tattoos

(credit: CNN)

Alter Ego

A really fantastic subset of NBA tattoos is the “random thing holding a basketball” motif. Ranking high among them is Mario Chalmers’ recent ink, which is approaching perfection in terms of both concept and execution.

Unsurprisingly, Chalmers identifies with the video game character Super Mario so, in 2015, he got a giant tat of Mario holding a basketball. It’s great. There’s really nothing else you need to know.

s086557800 Players Share The Stories Behind The NBAs Wildest Tattoos

(credit: CNN)

Whodini?

Speaking of random things holding basketballs, it’s time to discuss one of the NBA’s most infamous and puzzling tattoos. Apologies, folks, it’s Poohdini time.

This lovely piece of portraiture graces the arm of Derrick Rose, one of the finest athletes in the league. It is, to the average observer, a wizard conjuring or otherwise in possession of a basketball, with the word “Poohdini” written in delicate script above it.

There is a perfectly reasonable explanation for this, but it can’t be said in any better terms than Rose himself, who described it thusly: “A wizard holding a ball, Poohdini, my nickname going across there like magic. So the Great Houdini, I put Poohdini. I put the Dini in the back of Pooh so it would sound like Poohdini, like the Great. My grandma just came up with the name Pooh, it’s like Winnie the Pooh bear, so it just stuck with me my whole life.”

Got that? Sweet grandma nickname + wizard = Poohdini. Derrick Rose is an artist and a wordsmith for our time.

s086557803 Players Share The Stories Behind The NBAs Wildest Tattoos

(credit: CNN)

In The Paint

Lance Thomas is something of a renaissance man, and it shows — literally. The New York Knicks forward majored in visual arts at Duke, and has a penchant for sketch work and digital manipulation. It’s no surprise he created the art for some of his tattoos.

Usually, when someone says “I drew my tattoo,” you have to prepare yourself for a dumpster fire. But Thomas’ intricate drawing of the state of New Jersey — where he grew up — topped with a crown is really something to behold.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch