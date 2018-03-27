ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The scheduled spring training finale between the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds was canceled because of inclement weather Tuesday.

Rangers officials announced the decision several hours before the scheduled first pitch of the day game, when it was already raining.

There was a significant chance of more rain and possibly thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.

Both teams open the regular season at home Thursday.

The Reds were headed back to Cincinnati, where there is a chance of rain for their opener against the Washington Nationals.

The rainy weather is supposed to clear out of North Texas before the Rangers open a four-game series against the World Series champion Houston Astros on Thursday at 2:35 p.m.

