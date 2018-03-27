NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Regulators and politicians are demanding more answers on Facebook’s privacy practices. This, after a fallout from the social media giant’s relationship with a political data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Experts say the best way to protect your information is to delete Facebook. But if you aren’t ready to break up completely with it, you can take some steps to protect your private information.

Facebook Data

Download your entire digital life using a tool Facebook offers. It stores almost every interaction you’ve had with it since you joined. Every time you logged on, ads you clicked, your contacts and their phone numbers, every message you sent to others. This is a reminder of what Facebook has gathered on you. Some of this could end up with advertisers or other data brokers.

Download your Facebook data by going to settings —> at the bottom, you will see “download a copy of your Facebook data”

It is hard to delete some of the information Facebook already has but going forward… You can take some control of what you share.

Again in settings —-> Go to the lower right corner —–> and click apps



These apps have been given permission by “you” to collect your personal information. Apps can look at your name, profile picture, cover photo, gender, networks, username, and user ID. Some apps also have access to your friends list and any information you choose to make public. But you can remove the app entirely or you can manually go and uncheck all the info you want to provide to each app.

Same thing for ads ——-> also in the lower right corner.



You can reduce ad-tracking by managing what Facebook can share with advertisers. This information will still be visible on your profile. In fine print Facebook adds: “We may still add you to categories related to these fields.”

Limit Ad Tracking On I-Phones

Go to settings—> privacy—-> scroll down to go to advertising —–> and choose limit ad-tracking

Limit Ad Tracking On Androids

Open the Google settings app on your device —-> Scroll down and tap Google—> Tap Ads—-> Switch on Opt out of interest-based ads or Opt out of Ads Personalization.