NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CBSSPORTS.COM) – Police in Mansfield are investigating allegations of domestic violence made against Seattle Seahawks backup and former Texas Christian University (TCU) quarterback Trevone Boykin.

Boykin’s girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, reportedly suffered a broken jaw that had to be wired shut among other injuries.

The Seahawks have released Boykin in the wake of the allegations.

The @Seahawks have released QB Trevone Boykin this morning. — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) March 27, 2018

CBS 11 News contacted the Mansfield Police Department about the incident that allegedly happen in their city on March 20 and they sent the following statement —

“We are in the early stages of an investigation involving Boykin of an alleged assault. It is to early at this time to release any details or information of the investigation.”

It was in 2015 when Boykin, then the 22-year-old starting quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs, was arrested in San Antonio as the team prepared to play the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Police say Boykin, who was out with some of his teammates, got into an argument in a bar after he was allegedly heckled and ended up being subdued by authorities as the fracas moved outside. After his arrest Boykin said, “It’s a mistake that I made in my life that I know I can overcome.”

Boykin was suspended from his final college game and, after initially being charged with felony assault of a police officer, eventually pled no contest to resisting arrest. Boykin was also fined $1,500 and ordered to apologize to the arresting officer.

After the Alamo Bowl incident Boykin signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Just last year Boykin was arrested after an accident in the uptown area of Dallas. After police found a vehicle crashed into the Side Bar on Howell Street police arrested Shabrika Bailey — who was driving the vehicle — on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle. Boykin — the passenger — was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.