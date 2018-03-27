CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Your Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:body in suitcase, death penalty, Death Sentence, execution, Lethal Injection, Local TV, Lubbock, Rosendo Rodriguez III, Summer Baldwin, Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A San Antonio man who became known as the “suitcase killer” was executed Tuesday evening in Texas for the murder of a 29-year-old Lubbock woman whose battered, naked body was stuffed into a new piece of luggage and tossed in the trash.

Rosendo Rodriguez III had also confessed to killing a 16-year-old Lubbock girl and similarly disposing her body in the trash in a suitcase.

asuspect3 Texas Executes Man Who Stuffed Womans Body Into Luggage

Rosendo Rodriguez III (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Asked by the warden if he had a final statement, Rodriguez spoke defiantly for seven minutes and never apologized to relatives of his victims watching through a window.

“The state may have my body but they never had my soul,” Rodriguez said. He also urged people to boycott Texas businesses to pressure the state into ending the death penalty and reiterated issues raised in late appeals that were rejected by the courts.

“I’ve fought the good fight, I have run the good race,” he said. “Warden, I’m ready to join my father.”

Rodriguez, who turned 38 Monday, received a lethal dose of the powerful sedative pentobarbital, injected by Texas prison officials. Twenty-two minutes later, at 6:46 p.m. CDT, he was pronounced dead.

The execution was the fourth this year in Texas and seventh nationally.

The U.S. Supreme Court, less than 30 minutes before Rodriguez was taken to the death chamber, rejected an appeal to block his punishment.

Rodriguez’s lawyers told the justices lower courts improperly turned down appeals that focused on the medical examiner’s testimony at Rodriguez’s trial for the September 2005 slaying of Summer Baldwin. State lawyers said the high court appeal was improper, untimely and meritless, and “nothing more than a last-ditch effort,” according to Texas Assistant Attorney General Tomee Heining.

Workers at the Lubbock city landfill spotted a new suitcase in the trash, opened it and discovered the body of Baldwin, who was 10 weeks pregnant. Detectives used a barcode label sewn to the luggage to establish it was purchased a day earlier at a Walmart. Debit card records and store surveillance video identified the buyer as Rodriguez, a Marine reservist who’d been in Lubbock for training that included martial arts combat.

Jurors who convicted him of capital murder decided he should die after evidence showed Rodriguez also was linked to at least five other sexual assaults and had confessed to killing Joanna Rogers, the 16-year-old missing for a year when her mummified remains were found inside a suitcase at the same city garbage dump. Five women, including his high school girlfriend, testified he raped them. Evidence showed he initially met Rogers in an online chat room.

Court records also described Baldwin, the mother of four, as a prostitute.

Rodriguez lived in San Antonio with his parents and was arrested there days after Baldwin’s body was discovered. Three weeks later, he gave Lubbock police a statement saying he killed her in self-defense when she pulled a knife on him after the two had consensual sex on Sept. 12, 2005, in a hotel room.

Testimony at his 2008 trial showed Baldwin had about 50 blunt force wounds and may have been alive when she was folded into the suitcase and tossed into a trash bin. The contents subsequently wound up at the city dump.

“He’s really good at killing people,” Lubbock County District Attorney Matt Powell, who prosecuted Rodriguez, said Monday. “Very calm, very calculated.”

“Women were terrified of him. He used his charm and good looks and status for a long time to victimize women,” Powell said. “In this case, the right guy is getting the appropriate punishment.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch