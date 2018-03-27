WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Weatherford Independent School District has issued a safety alert after a pair of students from Wright Elementary School said that they were approached by a stranger at a bus stop. The frightening incident happened near the intersection of Case Street and Water Street.

The two children said that they were waiting for their bus when a woman pulled up in a car and asked them to get inside. The kids refused and the woman drove away. The students were only able to describe the driver as a woman in her 20s with brown hair. The car was described as a red or maroon four-door vehicle with mud covering the license plate.

Police are investigating the case, and officials with Weatherford’s transportation department will be keeping an eye out for any suspicious vehicles or people at school bus stops on Tuesday. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Weatherford Police Department immediately.

In the meantime, Wright Elementary School has offered some reminders for parents. First, make sure that students stay with a buddy when walking to or from school or bus stops. Also, help kids memorize important phone numbers in case they need to call for help.

Children should make noise if a dangerous situation arises, and have a safe place or trusted adult that they can go to for help.