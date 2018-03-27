CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:Case Street, Local TV, Stranger Danger, water street, Weatherford, Weatherford ISD, Weatherford PD, Wright Elementary School

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Weatherford Independent School District has issued a safety alert after a pair of students from Wright Elementary School said that they were approached by a stranger at a bus stop. The frightening incident happened near the intersection of Case Street and Water Street.

The two children said that they were waiting for their bus when a woman pulled up in a car and asked them to get inside. The kids refused and the woman drove away. The students were only able to describe the driver as a woman in her 20s with brown hair. The car was described as a red or maroon four-door vehicle with mud covering the license plate.

Police are investigating the case, and officials with Weatherford’s transportation department will be keeping an eye out for any suspicious vehicles or people at school bus stops on Tuesday. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Weatherford Police Department immediately.

In the meantime, Wright Elementary School has offered some reminders for parents. First, make sure that students stay with a buddy when walking to or from school or bus stops. Also, help kids memorize important phone numbers in case they need to call for help.

Children should make noise if a dangerous situation arises, and have a safe place or trusted adult that they can go to for help.

