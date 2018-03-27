CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
BEIJING (AP) — The White House says the Chinese government contacted them Tuesday to tell U.S. officials about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to China.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the briefing included a “personal message from President Xi to President Trump,” which was conveyed to the president. She did not say what that message entails.

gettyimages 668690446 e1492304255348 White House Says China Informed US Of Kims Trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves from a balcony of the Grand People’s Study house following a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017. (ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

She’s stressing the U.S. has been in close contact with South Korea and Japan and sees the development “as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea.”

Trump earlier this month agreed to direct talks with Kim. Officials have yet to set a date.

China’s official news agency is citing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as saying that Pyongyang is “determined” to improve ties with South Korea and “willing” to hold a summit with the U.S.

Xinhua News Agency said Kim told Chinese President Xi Jinping that North Korea is working to ease tensions and propose peace talks.

The report Wednesday followed Kim’s brief visit to Beijing this week.

