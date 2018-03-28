MUENSTER (CBSDFW/AP) — Four members of a North Texas high school golf team were injured when the school bus taking them to a golf course overturned.

Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett of the Texas Department of Public Safety told the Gainesville Daily Register that four students and one coach were in the Chico High School bus at the time of the 9 a.m. Wednesday crash. He said the bus failed to negotiate a curve on rain-slick Farm Road 373 and rolled into a roadside ditch about 4 miles (6 kilometers) north of Muenster.

Four students were taken to North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville. Three were discharged and one will be kept overnight for observation. The coach wasn’t injured.

Muenster is situated near the Red River about 70 miles northwest of Dallas.