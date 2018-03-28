CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — A little dog in Kansas has set a big record after giving birth to 11 healthy puppies.

The chihuahua in Olathe was living with a foster family after being rescued from an animal hoarding situation. At just one and a half years old, this was already the tiny dog’s second litter of puppies.

“One came out, one more came out – two, three and four more came out,” foster owner Josie Brown told KCTV. “She was still round and obviously there were more puppies in there.” The chihuahua spent over 12 hours in labor before successfully delivering all 11 pups and reportedly setting a world record for a single birth.

“When we had about eight, we were like whoa she’s not done,” Danielle Reno of Unleashed Pet Rescue said. “And then we got an update that we were at 10 and we about had a heart attack.” Luckily, all of the puppies are doing well and will be ready for adoption in about 10 weeks. Workers at Unleashed Pet Rescue added that the record-setting mother will also be looking for a forever home around the same time.

Coincidentally the chihuahua’s record delivery came on March 23, which was also recognized this year as National Puppy Day.

