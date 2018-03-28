DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A $29-million donation from Ripple, a self-described provider of enterprise block chain solutions to a crowdfunding website for teachers, has public school educators feeling excited and thankful across the country.

More than 35,000 projects from teachers listed on DonorsChoose.org had been seeking funding to be able to pay for things like field trips, materials and technology.

Ripple’s donation paid for every single active project on DonorsChoose.org.

One of the people benefiting from the donation is Mrs. Tine Rutledge, a pre-k teacher at Dallas ISD’s Central Elementary School.

She said she was thankful and surprised by Ripple’s gesture.

“I think it’s amazing that a company is willing to support kids and their futures that much,” said Rutledge.

Rutldege said she had five projects listed and seeking a total of $6,000.

She said long gone are the days where students as young are pre-k need just pencils and paper.

Rutledge said she asked for technology equipment to help them learn in a digital world.

“The necessities that our kids need have changed. They need those different skills.”

Ripple used digital currency for their donation that was then turned into U.S. dollars to buy the materials.