CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:block chain, Central Elementary School, crowdfunding, Dallas ISD, Local TV, public school, Ripple, teachers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A $29-million donation from Ripple, a self-described provider of enterprise block chain solutions to a crowdfunding website for teachers, has public school educators feeling excited and thankful across the country.

More than 35,000 projects from teachers listed on DonorsChoose.org had been seeking funding to be able to pay for things like field trips, materials and technology.

Ripple’s donation paid for every single active project on DonorsChoose.org.

One of the people benefiting from the donation is Mrs. Tine Rutledge, a pre-k teacher at Dallas ISD’s Central Elementary School.

She said she was thankful and surprised by Ripple’s gesture.

“I think it’s amazing that a company is willing to support kids and their futures that much,” said Rutledge.

Rutldege said she had five projects listed and seeking a total of $6,000.

She said long gone are the days where students as young are pre-k need just pencils and paper.

Rutledge said she asked for technology equipment to help them learn in a digital world.

“The necessities that our kids need have changed. They need those different skills.”

Ripple used digital currency for their donation that was then turned into U.S. dollars to buy the materials.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch