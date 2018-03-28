(credit: Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse/Facebook)

Out of all the holidays of the year, Easter is the one that seems to go hand-in-hand with brunch. While Thanksgiving and Christmas are all about giant dinners, Easter is more about family gatherings, Chruch and Easter egg hunting for the kids. In between those destinations, there is time to hit up a favorite restaurant for some food. There are a lot of options for Easter brunch in the Dallas and Fort Worth area but realize that the best bet to get into any of these locally owned restaurants, a reservation is probably required for Easter Sunday. This year, here are the best Easter brunch menus in the DFW area.

Asador Restaurant

2222 Stemmons Freeway

Dallas, TX 75207

(214) 267-4815

www.asadorrestaurant.com

Asador offers Easter brunch in the DFW area every year. Last year, there was an Easter brunch buffet that cost $55 for adults and $20 for kids over six. There was also live music and a bubble bar. Reservations were required. Included on the buffet was breakfast food, including bacon, sausage and fresh fruits, as well as salads, oysters, and local sliced beef offerings. There were also specials on Bloody Marys and Mimosas for adults. The timeframe in 2017 was 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., so expect something similar in 2018.

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

702 Ross Ave.

Dallas, TX 75202

(214) 744-3287

www.yoranchsteakhouse.com

The Y.O. Steakhouse is a Dallas original, taking its heritage from the Y.O. Ranch in Hill Country. While it remains one of the can’t miss stops for steak in the DFW area, they also have great options for brunch, especially for Easter Sunday. Last year, the price was $45 per person for a specially designed brunch menu. This included starters, entrees and desserts, with each customer creating their own meal from the menu. Whether a person wants Chicken Fried Lobster Benedict, Shrimp and Grits, or Texas Hill Country Omelet, the Y.O. Steakhouse promises a Texas-sized brunch for any taste.

Blue Mesa Grill

7700 W. Northwest Highway, Suite #740

Dallas, TX 75225

(214) 378-8686

www.bluemesagrill.com

Every year, the Blue Mesa Grill offers a special Easter brunch for its patrons. The restaurant offers extended hours every Easter for people to come in and start their Easter off in style. There is a buffet that has just about anything a person could dream of for brunch, including the Street Taco station, an Omelet Bar, a salad station, pies, Enchiladas, desserts, and more. There are limited spaces so reservations are required for the Easter brunch buffet at Blue Mesa Grill.

The Landmark Restaurant

3105 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dallas, TX 75219

(214) 224-3152

www.landmarkrestodallas.com

The Landmark Restaurant is located inside the Warwick Melrose Dallas hotel and they offer an Easter lunch buffet every year. The prices last year were $70 for adults and $25 for children over the age of five. The hours are 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the special Easter lunch buffet includes harvest cheddar smashed redskin potatoes, Banjo ham with a special orange maple glaze and mango-coconut rice pilaf. Also, right next door to the Landmark Restaurant is the famed Library bar, which is one of the top piano bars in the DFW area.

Tillman’s Roadhouse

2933 Crockett St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

(817) 850-9255

www.tillmansroadhouse.com

Tillman’s Roadhouse is a great stop in Fort Worth for those looking for a Texan-flavored Easter brunch. The menu here includes something Texans love — chicken fried steak and eggs. Located in the Cowtown, this is a great stop for those families looking for downhome cooking on Easter Sunday. There are also offerings of pulled pork and eggs and even Venison Frito pie. Tillman’s Roadhouse also likes to tease and tantalize their patrons by offering special surprise menu items, which they reveal as Easter closes in. Easter brunch at this DFW locally owned restaurant lasts from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

