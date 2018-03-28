CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
HOUSTON (AP) — City leaders have delayed for a week a vote on new building regulations that will dictate how high new homes and other structures must be elevated to avoid floodwaters.

The new regulations come in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which flooded thousands of homes in the nation’s fourth largest city.

Residential neighborhoods near the Interstate 10 sit in floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (credit: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Under a proposed rule, new structures in the 100-year and 500-year flood plains would be constructed two feet above the ground or above the projected water level in a 500-year flood, an event in which 17 to 19 inches of rain falls in 24 hours.

The city’s current rule only applies to property in the 100-year flood plain.

The vote delay was requested during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Harris County, where Houston is located, approved similar new rules in December.

