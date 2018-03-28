DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s that time of year for spring storms and mother nature put on a light show that caught the attention of North Texas residents and the Dallas Police Tuesday night.
The official Twitter Account for the Dallas Police Department’s helicopter unit tweeted a spectacular image Wednesday that captured an amazing — albeit dangerous — lightning show.
“Pretty exciting light show overnight,” was the text that accompanied the image that was posted this morning.
Storms rolled through the Metroplex Tuesday night in to Wednesday morning briefly prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.
Check out the latest weather forecast here and stay updated with the CBSDFW Weather App here.