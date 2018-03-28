DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s that time of year for spring storms and mother nature put on a light show that caught the attention of North Texas residents and the Dallas Police Tuesday night.

The official Twitter Account for the Dallas Police Department’s helicopter unit tweeted a spectacular image Wednesday that captured an amazing — albeit dangerous — lightning show.

“Pretty exciting light show overnight,” was the text that accompanied the image that was posted this morning.

Pretty exciting light show overnight! pic.twitter.com/CIS8jfzsrN — Dallas Air One (@DPDAir1) March 28, 2018

Storms rolled through the Metroplex Tuesday night in to Wednesday morning briefly prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Check out the latest weather forecast here and stay updated with the CBSDFW Weather App here.