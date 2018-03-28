DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in Dallas Police custody charged with murder after a deadly shooting at the Holiday In at 9089 Vantage Point Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim, Adane Weldekiros, 72, shot multiple times in the parking lot.

The suspect, Randal Terrell, a 34, was taken into custody at the scene after confessing to shooting Weldekiros.

Police said they recovered a gun that was next to Terrell in an open briefcase at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to jail for murder with bond set at $100,00o.

Police have not released any details on motive or if the two men knew each other.