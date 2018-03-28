DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Atmos Energy confirms 25 homes so far have been evacuated near Webb Chapel Road in Northwest Dallas due to a possible gas leak.

Crews responded after reports of a smell of natural gas. Dallas Fire-Rescue went door-to-door alerting homeowners Wednesday evening.

Homes along Linda Drive and Nogales Drive near Webb Chapel are affected by the evacuations.

Atmos said it does not have a timeline of how long folks will be out of their homes.

Those impacted being sent to the resource center and the Elegante Hotel during this mandatory evacuation.